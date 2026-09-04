India, Poland review progress of 2024-28 Joint Action Plan

Warsaw, Sep 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, in Warsaw as they reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28.

“This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar said that India has been maintaining continuous engagement with both Ukraine and Russia, while exploring ideas and suggestions that could help de-escalate the ongoing conflict between the two countries and pave the way for its cessation.

Addressing a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar also responded to questions on India’s role in diffusing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

"You will appreciate that beyond a point, I can't go into specifics. What I can tell you is that we've been in continuous touch with the Ukrainian side, also with the Russian side. I myself was in Moscow a few days ago. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and President (Vladimir) Putin met in Bishkek three days ago and then I went to Kyiv. So what we had were discussions, fairly detailed discussions with the Russian side. Yesterday, with the Ukrainian side. And what we are trying to do is to see if, you know, there are ideas and suggestions that can be developed in some way in which they would contribute to the mitigation, ideally the cessation of the conflict,” EAM Jaishankar said.

–IANS

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