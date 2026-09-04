September 04, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

India, Poland review progress of 2024-28 Joint Action Plan

India, Poland review progress of Joint Action Plan 2024-28

Warsaw, Sep 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, in Warsaw as they reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28.

“This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar said that India has been maintaining continuous engagement with both Ukraine and Russia, while exploring ideas and suggestions that could help de-escalate the ongoing conflict between the two countries and pave the way for its cessation.

Addressing a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar also responded to questions on India’s role in diffusing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

"You will appreciate that beyond a point, I can't go into specifics. What I can tell you is that we've been in continuous touch with the Ukrainian side, also with the Russian side. I myself was in Moscow a few days ago. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and President (Vladimir) Putin met in Bishkek three days ago and then I went to Kyiv. So what we had were discussions, fairly detailed discussions with the Russian side. Yesterday, with the Ukrainian side. And what we are trying to do is to see if, you know, there are ideas and suggestions that can be developed in some way in which they would contribute to the mitigation, ideally the cessation of the conflict,” EAM Jaishankar said.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Shreeniti eyes double, Tejas ousted at KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Shreeniti eyes double, Tejas ousted at KSLTA World Tennis Tour J30 Bengaluru

Unbeaten Indian contingent storms into quarterfinals of the Pickleball World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit:

Unbeaten India storm into quarterfinals of the Pickleball World Cup 2026

EAM Jaishankar calls on Polish President, discusses positive trajectory of Strategic Partnership

EAM Jaishankar calls on Polish President, discusses positive trajectory of Strategic Partnership

Injuries pile up for Valencia ahead of key Barcelona clash as coach Carlos Corberan fights for his future. Photo credit: Valencia CF/X.

La Liga: Injuries pile up for Valencia ahead of key Barcelona clash

UN experts raise alarm over extrajudicial killing of civilian by Pakistani forces in Balochistan (File Image)

UN experts raise alarm over extrajudicial killing of civilian by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Delhi downpour: Several flights diverted, hundreds delayed

Delhi downpour: Several flights diverted, hundreds delayed

India's Bichu Devi shortlisted for Magic Skills Award for last-minute saves in Hockey World Cup

India's Bichu Devi shortlisted for Magic Skills Award for last-minute saves in Hockey World Cup

India–EU pact a shield against arbitrary trade barriers: Belgium's PM

India–EU pact a shield against arbitrary trade barriers: Belgium's PM

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Saudi Arabia, discuss 'issues of mutual interest' (File Image)

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Saudi Arabia, discuss 'issues of mutual interest'

Awami League alleges widespread persecution of minorities across Bangladesh since August, 2024 (File Image)

Awami League alleges widespread persecution of minorities across Bangladesh since August 2024