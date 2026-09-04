India, Sri Lanka hold discussions on proposed MoU for rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai Harbour

Colombo, Sep 4 (IANS) India and Sri Lanka on Friday held discussions on the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai (KKS) Harbour.

The discussions took place during a meeting, where the Indian side was led by India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Maitrey Kulkarni and the Sri Lankan side was led by Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilaka and Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

"Strengthening Maritime Connectivity! Discussions were held between Indian side led by DHC Maitrey Kulkarni and Sri Lankan side led by Hon. Minister of Ports & Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka and Hon. Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, and accompanied by Ministry Secretary Mr. WWS Mangala, Chairman, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Dr Parakrama Dissanayake and senior GoSL officials on the proposed MoU for the Rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai (KKS) Harbour," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote on X.

"India has committed an overall USD 65 million in grant assistance, including towards consultancy works, to modernize KKS Harbour — a key project aimed at boosting regional trade, strengthening local economies, and enhancing maritime connectivity in Sri Lanka's Northern Province," it added.

Situated in the northern region of Sri Lanka, the Port of Kankesanthurai, commonly referred to as the KKS Port, covers an area of approximately 16 acres. The port is located at a distance of 56 nautical miles from Karaikal Port, Pondicherry, India.

On Sunday, Kulkarni handed over 10 essential water purification systems to the National Hospital Galle in Karapitiya.

"Clean water, healthier lives! Acting High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni handed over 10 essential water purification systems to the National Hospital Galle in Karapitiya as a gift from the people of India. Installed across the Emergency Care Unit, Outdoor Public Area and inner wards, the systems will help ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for patients, visitors and hospital staff," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

On August 29, Maitrey Kulkarni and Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security and Cooperative Development RM Jayawardena, inaugurated a RO Water Treatment Plant at Monaragala District General Hospital.

"This gift from the people of India will ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for patients, visitors and hospital staff, further strengthening India–Sri Lanka development partnership in the healthcare sector," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

On August 6, Maitrey Kulkarni handed over more Bailey bridges to Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Upali Samarasinghe. These bridges will be installed by engineers of the Indian Army in Sri Lanka, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development.

"The next set of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, was handed over today by the Deputy High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni to Hon. Upali Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

"Part of India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package, these bridges will be installed across Sri Lanka by Indian Army engineers, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development," it added.

India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and the relationship between two countries is more than 2,500 years old. Sri Lanka has a central place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

--IANS

akl/as