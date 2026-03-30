March 30, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who predominantly worked in Bengali cinema, tragically lost his life after drowning in the sea at Talsari during a shooting assignment. He was 43 years old at the time of his death. Reports indicate that Rahul had traveled to the coastal location to film scenes for an upcoming television serial titled ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’. During the course of the shoot, he reportedly entered the sea, where the unfortunate incident occurred.

As per the sources present at the location, Rahul went missing for nearly an hour and a half, prompting an urgent search operation by crew members and local technicians. After an extensive effort, he was eventually located and pulled out of the water. He was immediately rushed to Digha State General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Despite the efforts to revive him, the doctor on duty at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. The sudden nature of the incident has left the crew and local community in shock. Police sources have confirmed that his body is being sent to Kanthi Subdivisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

His wife, Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar, has now reacted to the distressing news and requested privacy in this hour of ‘immense grief’ in her latest post on social media.

His wife, Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar, took to her Instagram, and requested privacy in this hour of ‘immense grief’.

She wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy”.

“There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Happy to win season-opener after 13 years; Rohit was brilliant, says Pandya after six-wicket win

IPL 2026: Happy to win season-opener after 13 years; Rohit was brilliant, says Pandya after six-wicket win

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan fifties after Thakur three-fer help Mumbai win season-opener after 13 years (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan fifties after Thakur three-fer help Mumbai win season-opener after 13 years (Ld)

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help MI beat KKR, end season-opener jinx

IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help MI beat KKR, end season-opener jinx

Lisa Kudrow talks about getting ‘embarrassed' for watching ‘Friends’ in front of her family

Lisa Kudrow talks about getting ‘embarrassed' for watching ‘Friends’ in front of her family

Sonam Kapoor welcomes her second son: Elder brother Vayu is overjoyed

Sonam Kapoor welcomes her second son: Elder brother Vayu is overjoyed

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit scores his fastest fifty in IPL history

IPL 2026: Vintage Rohit scores his fastest fifty in IPL history

Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect

Theegala and Yellamaraju move to tied-seventh at Houston Open (Credit: PGA)

Theegala and Yellamaraju move to tied-seventh at Houston Open

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers

Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers