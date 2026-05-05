Bengal poll victory: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Kali Temple in CR Park

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s historic win in West Bengal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the Kali Temple in CR Park along with party President Nitin Nabin to offer prayers.

After paying obeisance, the Chief Minister described the mandate as a turning point in Indian politics.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron flag is now "flying high from Gangotri to Gangasagar", adding that the result clearly reflects the public's growing faith in politics driven by development and nationalism.

Referring to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', Chief Minister Gupta launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, saying parties that had opposed the Bill in Parliament have been decisively rejected by the women of Bengal.

"The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes," she said, asserting that women in the state have firmly turned away from fear, violence and appeasement politics.

"They have shown they are ready to stand up for their dignity and rights against any oppressive force," she added.

Chief Minister Gupta also said the victory represents the success of policies focused on women's dignity, safety and empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Despite an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, she noted, women in Bengal voted fearlessly and played a key role in strengthening democracy and establishing a government committed to good governance.

Calling the win a tribute to countless BJP workers, she said their struggle and sacrifices have borne fruit.

"This victory is a testament to unwavering faith in democracy," Chief Minister Gupta said, adding that the courage shown by the people of Bengal in choosing governance over fear serves as an inspiration for the entire country.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai were also present on the occasion.

--IANS

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