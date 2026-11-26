New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The 15-year-old Aaron Mehta reflected on his historic win in round 3, race 3 in the F4 Indian Championship at the Madras International Circuit, calling his achievement "really, really good" and something he feels got "sweeter" knowing that he is the youngest driver in the series' history to have won a race.

Speaking to IANS at the Buddh International Circuit before the fifth round of the series, Aaron reflected on his season and his milestone win. "I think that winning was obviously really important, both for my confidence and also just for the other drivers as well. They see that Aaron is a driver, he's fighting in the championship, and he's able to fight in the championship, and I think that was really important for me as well, to see that I was able to win," he told IANS.

"We've been very, very strong off a one-lap pace, as you've seen with three pole positions this year, and yeah, so to be able to convert that into a win in Madras was really, really good. So being youngest obviously just makes it that little bit sweeter, but I think that end of the day it's my job as a driver; I just have to do my best, and yeah, we'll just keep doing that," he added.

The 15-year-old is in his debut car season after winning the Formula Global Shootout Program earlier this year and is competing for Kolkata Royal Tigers in the F4 Indian Championship and for the Evans GP in the Formula Trophy Malaysia.

Aaron has bagged a win in the Indian series, apart from multiple pole positions, and has also secured a P1 in the rookie category during a race in the Formula Trophy Malaysia.

He reflected on his debut season. "It's my first year in cars, and it's been relatively successful, I think. We won the FGSP, which was a full scholarship to race in the Indian F4 Championship, and we are also racing in Formula Trophy Malaysia, whose first run was a support race for the Formula One World Championship race that happened in Malaysia.

"So yeah, it's been a very interesting year so far. I think I have learnt a lot of new things. I have also grown immensely as a driver, and I think that's really important. And it's been a great year so far; we have seen a lot of ups and downs, some wins in Madras and obviously a few car issues here and there, but I think in general it's been an amazing year so far," he added.

--IANS

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