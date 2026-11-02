Beardman set to make ODI debut in England series; Fraser-McGurk returns to T20Is

Melbourne, Nov 2 (IANS) Fast bowler Mahli Beardman is set to make his ODI squad in the upcoming white-ball series with Australia naming up to eight new faces on their first internationals at home as they host England for three ODIs and five T20Is starting November 13 in Perth.

Beardman, young batter Oliver Peake and all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott were all named in the ODI squad, while Nikhil Chaudhary and Joel Davies join Beardman and Edwards in Australia's T20I setup, while there is a debut in the offing for wicketkeepers Lachlan Shaw and Sam Harper.

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly have all been included in the ODI squad. However, none of that group will front up for the T20I leg, which wraps up in Canberra on December 2.

As Inglis has been rested from the T20I series, it opens the door for uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Shaw and Harper to vie for a debut.

The T20 squad also marks Jake Fraser-McGurk's return to international cricket after an 18-month absence and Mitch Owen.

"Jake (Fraser-McGurk) and Mitch (Owen) return to the T20 side and we believe their ball-striking can be a point of difference in the shorter formats. They are good examples of players who have had an opportunity at the international level and have continued working on their game from what they learnt from those experiences," selection chief George Bailey said.

Meanwhile, the fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been rested following their three-Test series in South Africa, with a 10-Test block to come starting in December.

Nathan Ellis is still recovering from a side strain he picked up in the second ODI in South Africa in September that has kept him out of the 50-over leg, but he will return for the T20I series.

Matt Short fell out of favour in the limited-overs set-up earlier this year and was not considered, having undergone a hip procedure that will keep him sidelined for the next five weeks.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

--IANS

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