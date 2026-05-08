BCCI prohibits unauthorised entry to players' rooms; to conduct 'surprise checks' to foil ‘honey trap’ risks

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The BCCI has issued an seven-page guidelines for the 10 IPL franchises, warning them about the potential dangers of targeted honey-trapping during the league.

The board said it will conduct unannounced "surprise checks" to ensure strict adherence to the league's extensive regulatory framework and operational guidelines.

"The BCCI draws the attention of all Franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times," Devajit Saikia said in a guidelines issued to the franchises, as quoted by cricbuzz.

According to the directive, Saikia noted that no one is permitted to enter a team member’s room, regardless of their relationship with the player or official, without the prior knowledge and approval of the team manager.

"(a) No person, irrespective of their identity, relationship to the team member, or stated purpose, shall be permitted entry into a player's or support staff member's hotel room without the prior knowledge and explicit written approval of the Team Manager.

" Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of the hotel, such as the lobby or reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless the Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing"

In his communication to all the franchises, Saikia has noted that, "The BCCI / IPL Operations Team may conduct periodic checks to assess adherence to the directives set forth in this Advisory. Team Managers are required to maintain records of all approved guest visits and hotel movements."

"Any breach of the aforementioned directives must be self-reported to the IPL Operations Team or the relevant IPL Venue Team at the earliest opportunity. The BCCI trusts that all IPL franchises will treat this Advisory with the seriousness it warrants and take all necessary steps to uphold the integrity and reputation of the Indian Premier League," he added.

Last month, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was reportedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during the game against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. The BCCI has come down heavily on the offenders, saying whoever found engaging in such conduct will be liable to cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework.

"Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCl's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework," Saikia stated on the directive.

The BCCI has asked the owners to refrain from communicating with players/managers in the dugout during the course of the match.

The BCCI has instructed franchise owners to avoid any communication with players or coaching staff in the dugout while a match is in progress.

"Specifically, instances have been observed of IPL franchise owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players and team members during live match situations. Such conduct, however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings," the BCCI official communicated to the franchises.

--IANS

bc/