BCCI President Manhas congratulates Secy Saikia on new ICC roles, says ‘appointments are a fitting recognition’

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas congratulated Secretary Devajit Saikia after he was elected Chair of the ICC Governance Review Committee and appointed as a member of the ICC Franchise Leagues Committee during the International Cricket Council's Annual Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The ICC Board approved the formation of two new sub-committees during its Annual Meetings, with Saikia being entrusted to lead the newly constituted Governance Review Committee. He will work alongside Cricket South Africa's Dr Mohammed Moosajee and ICC Independent Director Dr Ros Rivaz. Saikia has also been named a member of the newly established Franchise Leagues Committee, which will be chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal.

Following the announcement, Manhas described the appointments as recognition of Saikia's contribution to cricket administration and expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the game's global growth.

Reacting to the development, Manhas praised his colleague for earning the prestigious international responsibilities as he wrote on X, “Heartiest congratulations to my colleague at @BCCI, Devajit Saikia ji, for being elected as the Chair of ICC Governance Review Committee & as a Member, ICC Franchise Leagues Committee at the recent ICC Annual Conference at Edinburgh, Scotland.”

Manhas said the appointments reflected Saikia's sustained contribution to the administration of the sport, as he added, “This distinguished appointment is a fitting recognition of unwavering commitment and invaluable contribution to the administration and growth of cricket.”

He also expressed confidence that Saikia's experience would help strengthen the game's governance at the international level. “I am confident that his experience and vision will further strengthen the global development of our sport.”

Manhas concluded his message by wishing the BCCI Secretary success in his new responsibilities within the ICC. “I extend my best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure @lonsaikia @ICC.”

The Governance Review Committee is one of two new board sub-committees established by the ICC to oversee key aspects of cricket administration. Alongside Saikia's leadership of the governance panel, the newly formed Franchise Leagues Committee includes representatives from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Cricket Namibia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, and the BCCI, reflecting the ICC's continued focus on strengthening governance structures and the rapidly expanding franchise cricket landscape.

--IANS

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