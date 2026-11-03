November 03, 2026 10:21 PM हिंदी

BCCI invites applications for fielding coach for women's team, head physio for men's side

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for fielding coach for women's team, head physio for men's side. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the positions of fielding coach for the Senior Women’s National Team and head physiotherapist for the Senior Men’s National Team, with the deadline for submissions set for November 16.

The two positions offer an opportunity to work with the national teams and contribute to player development, performance enhancement and the maintenance of high standards in their respective areas. The two posts are being filled as replacements for Munish Bali and Kamlesh Jain, respectively.

The fielding coach will be responsible for developing and managing the fielding performance of the senior women's team across all three formats. The role will involve designing comprehensive fielding programmes, conducting practice and match-day sessions, and providing individual coaching to improve players' skills.

The appointee will also be expected to use technology to analyse players' strengths and weaknesses, set performance targets and monitor key performance indicators. Maintaining consistent fielding standards across formats and playing conditions, including when player availability is affected by injuries or international commitments, will also be part of the responsibilities.

Applicants for the fielding coach's position must meet at least one of the specified eligibility criteria: having represented India or another country at the international level; holding a minimum BCCI Level 'B' coaching certification, or an equivalent qualification from a reputed organisation, along with at least 30 first-class matches; or having coached an international team for at least one season, or a T20 franchise or state team for at least two seasons.

Candidates should also have a thorough understanding of the game, experience at the highest level and the ability to work in a multicultural team, along with strong communication, teamwork and people-management skills.

The head physiotherapist for the senior men's team will be responsible for injury management, prevention and performance enhancement, working alongside the BCCI's Sports Science and Medicine team, the Head of Sports Science and Medicine, the BCCI Centre of Excellence, coaching staff and strength and conditioning professionals.

The role will include providing match-day physiotherapy and day-to-day injury support, diagnosing injuries, and preparing evidence-based treatment, rehabilitation and return-to-play plans. The physiotherapist will also conduct musculoskeletal screenings, assess injury risks, monitor players' workloads and maintain clinical records and availability reports.

The position further involves coordinating with medical professionals and state team physiotherapists to ensure continuity of care, as well as contributing to research, professional education and improvements in clinical protocols.

The last date for submitting applications for both positions is 5:00 PM IST on November 16, 2026.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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