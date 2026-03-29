March 29, 2026 5:45 PM हिंदी

BCCI hosts fielding coaches’ workshop at CoE, Laxman, Dilip address participants

BCCI hosts fielding coaches’ workshop at CoE, Laxman, Dilip address participants (Credit: X/BCCI)

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday that it conducted a comprehensive fielding coaches workshop at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility in Bengaluru.

The programme combined in-class sessions and on-field modules, offering participation coaches a holistic view of modern fielding techniques from both technical and tactical aspects.

“Here is a round up from the Fielding Coaches' Workshop conducted at the BCCI CoE. The sessions included in-class and on-field modules. The participants had the opportunity to upskill themselves by hearing from some of the top fielding professionals who delivered the modules,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X’ account.

The BCCI also posted pictures of head of cricket VVS Laxman, current India men’s team fielding coach T Dilip, women’s side fielding coach Munish Bali and U19 Men’s World Cup winning team fielding coach Shubhadeep Ghosh addressing the participants in the workshop.

Earlier this month, former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had conducted specialist camps at the CoE. The three-day Zaheer-led high-performance camp, held at the start of March, was for fast bowlers who featured at India A and U19 levels and was centered around readiness to play red-ball cricket.

The Harbhajan-led camp, which happened last week, was all about sharpening skills and sharing tactical insights with the pool of off-spinners in the country. Mumbai’s off-spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian, his teammate Himanshu Singh, and Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain were a part of the specialized camp led by Harbhajan.

Zaheer was part of the Indian team winning the 2002 Champions Trophy (jointly with Sri Lanka) and the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was also the joint highest wicket-taker. Harbhajan, meanwhile, was a member of the Indian team winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

--IANS

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