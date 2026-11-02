BCCI extends IPL 2027 retention deadline to November 17 due to India-NZ fifth ODI clash

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The BCCI has given all ten IPL franchises two more days to submit their retention lists, as they moved the deadline to November 17. The 2027 IPL player auction will go ahead as planned on December 16 in Goa.

IANS understands that the BCCI informed all ten franchises of the two-day extension in an official communication on Monday. The original retention deadline of November 15 clashed with the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

It is understood that the clash with the men’s ODI match would have affected the retention announcement and its subsequent coverage, and that prompted the board to move the deadline to November 17. The player registration for the IPL 2027 auction opened on Monday and will end on November 23.

It gives players worldwide three weeks to put their names forward for the auction. The entire process, from the opening of registration to the auction, will run for a little over six weeks. Interestingly, the auction day also clashes with an international fixture – India will host Sri Lanka in the second men’s ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As of now, there’s no sign of moving the auction date, or changing the date on which the ODI game in Bengaluru will happen. The remaining steps follow in quick succession - once registration closes, the auction register will be finalised on November 24.

Teams will have time until November 27, to put in requests for additional players, and allow them to ask for names not on the initial register to be added to the pool. Franchises must submit their player auction lists by December 1. The final auction list, along with the sets in which players will go under the hammer, is scheduled to be unveiled on December 3.

That leaves a gap of nearly two weeks between the release of the final player list and the auction itself on December 16 for teams to work out their respective strategies. Two trades have been completed so far ahead of the 2027 IPL mini auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) brought back their former captain, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow. DC also sent left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan back to 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

The dates for the 2027 IPL season are yet to be confirmed. When the IPL announced the windows for three seasons in 2024, it earmarked March 14 to May 30 as the time to host the 2027 season. In September, after the BCCI’s annual general meeting (AGM), board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated the tournament could get under way around the end of March.

The auction in Goa, which marks the event’s return to India after three years, will be the last mini-auction of the current cycle, with a mega auction due before the 2028 season. That will also coincide with the start of a new media rights cycle, with the BCCI yet to float the tender. The current media rights were sold in 2022 for Rs 48,390.5 crore.

--IANS

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