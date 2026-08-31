BCCI completes specialised U19 men’s training camps at Centre of Excellence

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it has completed a series of targeted training camps for under-19 men’s cricketers at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility in Bengaluru ahead of upcoming domestic and international fixtures.

The specialised sessions catered to distinct player disciplines, bringing together emerging wicketkeepers, spinners, and fast bowlers from across the country to work alongside elite coaching staff.

"Camps and training stints for the Wicket Keepers, Spinners and Fast bowlers was conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. This batch from the U19 group sharpened their basics and built on their skill sets which will aid them to be ready for the next set of opportunities that come their way," wrote the BCCI on its 'X' account on Monday.

CoE fielding coach Dishant Yagnik and spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi were spotted coaching the players in images shared by the BCCI. This comes at a time when the CoE has been a busy hub of various activities.

In addition to injured men’s and women’s players undertaking their respective rehab, the facility has conducted various targeted camps and mandated pre-season testing for its senior men’s players, who arrived at the high-performance facility in batches and completed their tests ahead of a busy season.

Regarding the India men’s U19 team, the national junior selection committee recently named leg-spinning all-rounder Aaryavir Sehwag and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid to the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match 50-over series against Australia U19, scheduled to be played in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23.

Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani will captain the one-day side, with Madhya Pradesh’s Yashbardhan Chauhan named vice-captain. The duo will swap roles for the subsequent multi-day fixtures in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. The first red-ball game will commence in Rajkot on September 27, before moving to the Narendra Modi Stadium 'B' Ground in Ahmedabad for the final match, which starts on October 5.

--IANS

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