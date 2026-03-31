BCB plans women’s league in July; Director Rubaba declines comment on India-Bangladesh cricket ties

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to start a women's edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026, which will start in July this year, though things on restarting cricketing ties with India are not yet clear.

The fact that the BCB is all set to start a T20 league for women in July was revealed to IANS by Rubaba Dowla, Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Chairperson of the Women's Wing, on Tuesday.

Rubaba Dowla, however, refused to say anything about resumption of cricket ties and the tour by the indian men's and women's cricket teams of Bangladesh, which were postponed last year because of the conditions prevailing in Bangladesh.

The tours were deferred as cricket ties between the two countries spiralled and touched a nadir during the rule of an interim government in Bangladesh.

Many Indians have demanded that the BCCI to not send its teams to Bangladesh because of the incidents of mob lynching and killing of Hindus in the country.

A few months back, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release (the only) Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman (auctioned for $1 million) from its 2026 squad. The decision did not bode well with the Bangladesh government and public, and the BCB responded by seeking relocation of their team's matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 from India to Sri Lanka, citing ‘security concerns’ for its players. Despite repeated assessments, the ICC rejected such a request, citing a lack of any credible security threats for Bangladeshi players. Bangladesh was eventually withdrawn from the T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland.

The matter was eventually resolved with the BCB avoiding a hefty fine from ICC and getting the hosting rights of an ICC event in 2028. Bangladesh also decided to ban the broadcast of IPL matches in the country, though the ban was lifted recently.

As per the ICC Future Tour Programme, India is scheduled to play Bangladesh in a series. But that is currently on hold.

--IANS

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