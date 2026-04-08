Bayern win beat Real Madrid to take advantage in UCL quarterfinal

Madrid, April 8 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 int he quarterfinal first leg to put themselves in a promising position to reach the Champions League semifinals.

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored for Bayern, while Kylian Mbappe replied for Madrid on a night when both sides created chances, but the record German champions will feel they should have put the tie beyond doubt.

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa handed a start to young midfielder Thiago Pitarch, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras selected at fullback. Bayern, meanwhile, were boosted by Kane being fit enough to start, reports Xinhua.

Kane nearly made an immediate impact, heading a free kick into the path of Dayot Upamecano, who squandered a clear chance from close range.

Bayern controlled the early exchanges, but Manuel Neuer was required to make sharp saves after 16 minutes, first denying Mbappe following a precise pass from Arda Guler, then stopping Vinicius Junior on the break.

The visitors sought to dominate possession to limit Madrid's pace in transition, though they still created openings. Andriy Lunin saved from Serge Gnabry after Pitarch gifted possession, while Neuer again denied Mbappe from a tight angle.

Diaz put Bayern ahead in the 40th minute, finishing calmly after a flowing move involving Kane and Gnabry.

Bayern doubled the lead just 30 seconds into the second half when Kane curled in a superb shot from outside the area after good work from Michael Olise.

Olise, Josip Stanisic and Upamecano all went close soon after as Bayern threatened to take full control of the tie.

Arbeloa introduced Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham in the 72nd minute, and Bellingham quickly influenced the game, setting up Mbappe for a chance that brought another outstanding save from Neuer.

Mbappe pulled a goal back two minutes later, finishing at the far post after Alexander-Arnold found space to deliver.

The game became more open, with Kane going close to a third and Diaz nearly weaving through Madrid's defense, while Vinicius forced another save from Neuer.

Despite late pressure from Madrid, Bayern continued to create the clearer chances. Jamal Musiala missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the closing moments, and both Stanisic and Olise wasted further chances in stoppage time as Bayern settled for a valuable first-leg advantage.

--IANS

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