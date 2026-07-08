Baruipur encounter: Father of minor girl thanks CM Adhikari for prompt police action

Kolkata, July 8 (IANS) The father of the victim, a minor girl from Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, who was allegedly raped and murdered last week, thanked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday for prompt action in the case.

Speaking to the media persons in the afternoon, the victim’s father said the Chief Minister kept his promise of prompt police action to ensure justice for her deceased daughter.

“The Chief Minister is like my elder brother. I have full faith in his commitment to the matter. I am very happy with the prompt action taken by the state police in the matter,” said the victim girl’s father.

Pravas Mondal, one of the accused in the case, was killed in an early morning police encounter when he tried to escape.

According to him, the person killed in a police encounter was a proven notorious element in the area for a long time. “He was rowdy and always in an inebriated state. He did not work anywhere. Considering what he had done with a minor girl, such a punishment was right for him. I am not just saying this. The entire locality feels the same,” said the victim girl’s father.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ratna Debnath, who is the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, said that although her daughter will get justice, she was happy that the parents of the victim girl have got justice.

“I think that the police had done the right thing. One rapist has been killed. Such actions are necessary to save many more minor girls in future from such tragic ends,” Debnath said.

Pravas was taken to the crime scene on Tuesday night to reconstruct the incident. There, he allegedly snatched a service rifle from one of the police personnel escorting him and tried to escape.

While the police personnel chased him, according to police, Mondal fired at them from the police rifle that he snatched. The cops resorted to counter-firing, in which Mondal was also shot.

With bullet injuries on his body, the accused was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

--IANS

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