March 17, 2026 8:42 PM हिंदी

BAPS swami Bhadreshdasji’s work 'Prasthanachatushtaye Brahmaghosha' receives national honour

BAPS swami Bhadreshdasji’s work 'Prasthanachatushtaye Brahmaghosha' receives national honour

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025, presented by the Government of India in the field of literature, was announced recently. This year, the honour in the Sanskrit category has been conferred upon the eminent scholar Mahamahopadhyaya Swami Bhadreshdasji for his monumental work "Prasthanachatushtaye Brahmaghosha."

Recognised as the finest Sanskrit work in the country, this text offers a comprehensive exposition of the Brahma principle based on the primary scriptures of Hinduism — the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and Brahma Sutras — along with the Vachanamrut, the primary scripture of the Swaminarayan tradition, delivered by Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

Composed in a poetic aphoristic (sutra) style, scholars regard this work as a masterpiece of philosophical poetry. Considering its literary excellence and profound philosophical depth, the selection committee has chosen it as the best Sanskrit work of 2025.

The text presents the philosophy propounded by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in a refined literary style. Published in 2018, the work was composed under the guidance and instructions of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The award-winning text, a profound exploration of the Brahma principle, focuses on key highlights, which include:

* Literary Excellence — A rhythmic, verse-based structure elevating complex philosophy into high literature

*Theological Significance — A systematic presentation of the Akshar-Purushottam Darshan

Following the announcement of this award, an atmosphere of joy and pride has gripped the academic and literary classes across the country. Scholars have lauded the Sahitya Akademi’s decision, noting that this recognition underscores the continued vitality of Sanskrit as a medium of intellectual and creative excellence.

Notably, the Sahitya Akademi Award is one of India’s most prestigious literary honours, conferred annually by the Sahitya Akademi — India’s National Academy of Letters — to outstanding works of literary merit in 24 major Indian languages.

--IANS

mr/uk

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