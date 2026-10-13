BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurates Akshar-Purushottam Sanskrit Pathshala in London

London, Oct 13 (IANS) Sanskrit found a new home for learning and conversation in London, as the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated the Akshar-Purushottam Sanskrit Pathshala at the Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple on Tuesday.

The inauguration of ‘pathshala’ fulfilled the wish that Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed in a letter during the Satsang Diksha Sanman Mahotsav last month: to establish a Sanskrit school at the Mandir during his London visit. He also named the institution himself. Around 350 young learners were already associated with Sanskrit study ahead of its formal launch.

Addressing the assembly, Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami spoke of a tradition of Sanskrit learning that reaches back to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, who encouraged ‘sadhus’ to study Sanskrit and the Shastras, and sent many to Kashi for higher learning.

“In 1961, Yogi Maharaj established the Akshar-Purushottam Sanskrit Pathshala in Mumbai. In 1973, Pramukh Swami Maharaj established the Yagnapurush Sanskrit Pathshala in Sarangpur. Mahant Swami Maharaj continued this tradition today, encouraging Sanskrit learning among children and young people,” said a BAPS statement.

The inauguration programme featured Sanskrit presentation by young vidvans (scholars), who used an engaging dialogue to reflect on Mahant Swami Maharaj’s visit to Paris and London and express their gratitude for the new pathshala. The ceremony included pujan of Akshar-Purushottam Maharaj, worship of the inauguration plaque and the lighting of a sacred lamp by Mahant Swami Maharaj.

In his address, Mahant Swami Maharaj spoke in Sanskrit, appreciated the language and encouraged its study. He also explained that learning Sanskrit would help future generations understand the greatness of Akshar-Purushottam Maharaj and deepen their spiritual foundations.

The new pathshala brings together language, learning and spiritual tradition, creating opportunities for London’s children and young people to study Sanskrit and engage with its enduring knowledge.

Notably, Bhadreshdas Swami has authored a five-volume Sanskrit commentary on the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita and the Brahma Sutras. At the 17th World Sanskrit Conference in Vancouver in 2018, Akshar-Purushottam Darshan was recognised as a distinct school within the Vedanta tradition.

--IANS

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