April 09, 2026 11:08 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh's new leadership has an opportunity to recalibrate ties with India

Bangladesh's new leadership has an opportunity to recalibrate ties with India

Dhaka, April 9 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh's new government has an opportunity to reaffirm one of the most significant bilateral relationships the country has ever had - with India - the local media reported this week.

India, it said, has repeatedly proved to be a reliable partner for Bangladesh, having fostered economic growth, infrastructure development and advancing regional cooperation.

"The political transition in Bangladesh following the 2026 elections has opened a new chapter in South Asian diplomacy. With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) securing a parliamentary majority and its leader Tarique Rahman now leading the country, both Dhaka and New Delhi stand at an important moment," an editorial in the 'Dhaka Tribune' detailed.

“India has watched the developments carefully but with cautious optimism. The reality is that India has great expectations from the new Bangladeshi leadership. History suggests that Tarique Rahman is unlikely to be disappointed if he chooses to work with India as a trusted partner," it added.

According to the report, early signals of engagement between both nations have surfaced, with Bangladesh's military intelligence chief quietly visiting New Delhi in March, holding discussions with senior Indian security and intelligence officials.

"While such visits rarely attract public attention, they are often crucial for maintaining strategic stability and trust between neighbouring countries. The visit indicated that despite political changes in Dhaka, institutional channels of cooperation between India and Bangladesh remain active and constructive," the report mentioned.

“Few bilateral relationships in the region are as deep or historically rooted as the one between India and Bangladesh. The relationship is fundamentally shaped by the events of 1971 when India played a decisive role in Bangladesh’s liberation from Pakistan, supporting the Mukti Bahini resistance movement and helping establish an independent Bangladesh," it added.

The report highlighted that recent developments underscore the practical value of this partnership.

Despite concerns over a potential global fuel supply disruption due to the recent tensions in West Asia, it said, India has upheld its energy commitments to Bangladesh.

"In March 2026, India released around 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh under the existing bilateral supply arrangement, helping ensure stability in Bangladesh’s fuel supply at a time when energy markets worldwide are facing uncertainty," the report stated.

Beyond trade and infrastructure projects, it said, the relationship between India and Bangladesh lies in its people-to-people connection.

“The two countries share a 4,000 kilometre border, one of the longest land borders in the world. Millions of families share linguistic, cultural and historical ties across this frontier. Educational exchanges, tourism, medical travel and religious pilgrimages bring citizens of the two countries together every year," the report noted.

New Delhi, it said, views stability and prosperity in Bangladesh as a strategic priority contributing to security in India’s northeast, boosting connectivity with Southeast Asia and driving regional economic growth across the Bay of Bengal region.

Highlighting the significance of a stable partnership, the report further said, “This is where the expectations from Tarique Rahman become significant. As Bangladesh’s new leader, he inherits a country facing complex challenges, including economic pressures, political polarisation, and increasing geopolitical competition in the region. Balanced diplomacy and regional cooperation will therefore be crucial for Bangladesh’s continued growth.”

--IANS

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