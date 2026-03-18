Bangladesh sports minister to consult ICC on team's future, investigate BCB polls and T20 WC absence

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Sports Minister Aminul Haque has confirmed that he will consult with the International Cricket Council (ICC) before making any final decisions regarding the future of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Additionally, he plans to establish a second committee to investigate the reasons behind Bangladesh’s absence from this year’s men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, on March 11, the sports ministry established a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities, manipulation, and abuse of power in last year’s BCB elections. The board responded on Monday, claiming that the formation of the committee represented government interference in its affairs.

Haque, a former Bangladesh football captain, stated on Tuesday that the five-member committee's findings, expected within 15 working days, will be reviewed before any further action is taken with the ICC.

“We are all aware of direct interference from our previous government in the BCB elections last year. I have spoken about it on a number of occasions. Following allegations from Dhaka clubs and the districts, we have formed an investigation committee. I will read their report, but my next step will come after I have spoken to the ICC,” Haque was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Allegations of election manipulation emerged during the polls, with former cricketer Tamim Iqbal and several Dhaka club officials claiming interference. There were also accusations against BCB president Aminul Islam before the elections, including a signed letter in which Aminul reportedly requested changes to the councillors from certain districts. Tamim also alleged that the BCB twice extended the deadline for filing nominations. Tamim withdrew his candidacy on October 1, while Aminul denied all allegations on October 5, a day before the elections.

Haque stated that the investigation would examine how district administrators modified their nominations in reply to letters from the BCB leadership.

“The investigation committee will speak to the BCB election commissioners, the current board president, BCB directors and the CEO. It will also get in touch with the district administrators who nominated the BCB councillors. There is an allegation that many of these district administrators sent the name of a new councillor after having already nominated one, following receipt of a letter [from Aminul]. I believe there has to be a neutral investigation of these matters,” Haque explained.

Regarding Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, Haque highlighted the need to examine the breakdown in sports diplomacy that led to the team’s absence.

“We will try to find out why we didn't go to the World Cup. We have to understand why our sports diplomacy fell short. We will form an investigation committee on this subject after Eid. We have to strengthen our sports diplomacy and make sure we don't repeat this mistake in the future,” he said.

--IANS

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