Bangladesh sees surge in killings, political violence, attacks on minorities in August: Report

Dhaka, Sep 1 (IANS) Amid mounting concerns over serious human rights violations across Bangladesh, killings, political violence and attacks on minority communities surged in August, 2026, alongside a rise in violence against women and children, local media reported, citing a human rights organisation.

In its latest monthly review of the country’s human rights situation, Dhaka-based rights group Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) recorded a 75 per cent rise in deaths linked to violence against women and children in August compared to July, while injuries from political violence increased by 181 per cent.

As per the findings, 91 women and children were killed in August, up from 52 in July, with incidents of violence against women and children also rising from 306 incidents in July to 327 in August, marking a 6.8 per cent rise, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

The report recorded a 72 per cent rise in gang rape cases and a 67per cent increase in rape-murder cases. It noted that suicides climbed 39 per cent, abductions and disappearances rose 8 per cent, illegal village arbitration increased 33 per cent, and detentions in drug-related cases surged 129 per cent.

Highlighting a sharp rise in violence against minority communities, MSF documented 26 incidents in August, compared with eight in July. The incidents included attacks on minority community members, threats, deaths and vandalism of religious idols in Faridpur and Chittagong.

The report further documented the gang rape of a teenage girl in the Lalmai region of Cumilla district, and the recovery of the dead body of an indigenous woman in Khagrachhari city in Chittagong Hill Tract. Citing the woman’s family, the rights body alleged that she had been raped and murdered, calling for a proper investigation into the incident.

MSF called for stronger state and social measures to safeguard minorities, ensure equal rights and religious freedom, and preserve social harmony in the wake of the rising incidents, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Expressing grave concern over escalating political violence in August, the report recorded that 267 people were injured in political violence in August compared to 95 in July, an increase of 181 per cent.

The recovery of unidentified bodies also emerged as a major concern in August, with 71 bodies found during the month, compared to 56 in July. Of these, 55 were men, and 14 were women, while the sex and age of two bodies could not be ascertained.

The bodies were mostly recovered from rivers, ponds, roads, railway tracks, beneath bridges, crop fields and abandoned places. Several were reportedly found in disturbing conditions, including with their throats slit, inside sacks, hands and feet tied, or covered in blood.

Warning that the human rights situation in Bangladesh remained alarming, the MSF called for stronger rule of law, an end to mob justice and political violence, safeguards against arbitrary arrests, accountability for custodial abuses, protection of journalists and freedom of expression, and enhanced measures for protection of minorities and marginalised communities.

The organisation demanded prompt, impartial and effective investigations into serious human rights violations, including recovery of unidentified bodies, stressing that perpetrators must be held accountable.

--IANS

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