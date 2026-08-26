Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman needs to see through radical trap: Report

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has lost the opportunity to accept Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit New Delhi and signal that a Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) government could work with its biggest neighbour, an article in 'The Secretariat' website detailed.

The BNP appeared pragmatic following the election win early this year, but later allowed pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami and the hardliners within the party to dominate the policymaking vis-a-vis India. These radical elements are hell bent on returning to the 2001-06 period which was one of the worst phases in India-Bangladesh ties in the last quarter of a century when the BNP regime under Begum Khaleda Zia pursued an anti-India doctrine, the article by D. Chowdhury observes.

The BNP’s old guard includes certain senior leaders who have been keen to build the party’s ties with India and are aware of the geographical importance of the relationship. Some of these leaders currently hold key ministerial portfolios and are conscious that a repeat of the last BNP rule can sour India-Bangladesh relationship.

They are also aware that making the extradition of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the main talking point on the agenda can be detrimental to the relationship. These ministers realise that friendly ties with India are essential to bring Bangladesh’s economy back on track amid the worsening energy and power crisis.

Yet, since the re-election of BNP to power, not a single senior minister has been allowed to undertake a visit to India. Bangladesh's current Foreign Minister, a political lightweight, made a stopover in India while on his way to Mauritius. Instead of senior ministers, BNP government advisers with a dubious past have attempted to visit Delhi over the past six months, the article laments.

The radicals may try to undermine and overlook the successes of the Indo-Bangla partnership between 2009-24, but many of the achievements were permanent in nature and have benefited Dhaka. Any pragmatic government in Dhaka should sidestep its ideology and build on the economic achievements.

Connectivity remains a major pillar of bilateral cooperation. Six pre-1965 rail links between the two countries have been restored, including the Agartala-Akhaura rail link inaugurated in November 2023. Three passenger train services - Maitri Express, Bandhan Express, and Mitali Express – that were in operation earlier, however, have remained temporarily suspended since July 2024 due to security considerations, although goods train operations continue, the article points out.

The operationalisation of the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports is aimed at improving connectivity with India’s North-East. Cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the crucial pillars of India- Bangladesh relations. The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline between both countries for carrying High Speed Diesel from India into Bangladesh was virtually inaugurated in March 2023, which has contributed significantly to addressing Bangladesh's energy security.

Development cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. From modest beginnings in the years after Bangladesh's liberation, India's development cooperation with Bangladesh has grown in size and coverage. With US$ 8 billion in three Lines of Credit (LoC) under implementation, Bangladesh has become India’s largest development partner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to continue this trend of assistance to the Tarique Rahman government, provided the regime in Dhaka sees the merit. India’s outreach to its neighbours has never aimed at undermining their sovereignty or territorial integrity.

It is never too late for the current Bangladesh Prime Minister to make a course correction and visit New Delhi at the earliest to continue with the partnership rooted in history, common culture, and tradition, the article concludes.

--IANS

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