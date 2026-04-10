Bangladesh legislation granting immunity to participants of 2024 protests alarming: Rights group

Paris, April 10 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Friday strongly condemned the passage of the 'July Mass Uprising (Protection and Liability Determination) Bill, 2026' in Bangladesh’s Parliament, which grants immunity from all forms of civil and criminal liabilities for acts committed by participants during the July–August 2024 demonstrations.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the bill passed on April 8 converts an ordinance issued by the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government earlier this year into a “full-fledged law".

Expressing grave concern, the rights body said that the move constitutes a clear violation of the Constitution of Bangladesh and the fundamental human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Under this law, individuals who participated in the July mass uprising have been granted complete legal immunity from any form of criminal or civil liability for their actions. Furthermore, all previously filed cases, complaints, or legal proceedings related to such participation will be withdrawn, and the filing of any new cases on these grounds has been legally prohibited,” the JMBF stated.

The rights body noted that while the law formally provides immunity, in effect it institutionalises a “dangerous culture of impunity”, where serious violations may go “uninvestigated and unpunished”.

By shielding a specific group from accountability, it said, the law undermines the rule of law and independence of the judiciary in Bangladesh.

Citing international human rights law, the JMBF said that the development is extremely alarming.

“As a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Bangladesh is obligated to ensure justice, accountability, and the right to an effective remedy. However, by granting sweeping immunity that leads to de facto impunity, this law effectively halts judicial processes in cases of potential human rights violations,” the rights body mentioned.

“This law not only conceals past wrongdoing but also sets a dangerous precedent for the future, encouraging unlawful acts with the expectation of protection from accountability. Such a framework weakens state accountability, erodes public trust in the legal system, and severely undermines democratic governance,” it added.

JMBF called for the immediate repeal of this law, the independent and impartial investigation into all alleged offences, the assurance of justice for victims, and the restoration of judicial independence.

It also urged the United Nations, the European Union, other intergovernmental organisations, international human rights bodies, and all pro-democracy forces to stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in their “pursuit of justice and against impunity”.

--IANS

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