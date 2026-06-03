Bangladesh: Journalist severely injured in attack at shrine in Munshiganj

Dhaka, June 3 (IANS) As attacks on media professionals continue unabated across Bangladesh, a journalist was severely injured during an attack at a shrine in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj district, local media reported.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon at the Lalon shrine, locally known as Padmahem Dham, in Dosharpara village of Sirajdikhan upazila.

The victim, identified as Kabir Hossain, served as president of the shrine and photographer of the Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo.

Following the incident, police launched a drive and took into custody Jahangir Madbar, a local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Latabdi Union, over alleged involvement in the attack, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Sirajdikhan Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Md. Abdul Hannan, both Kabir and Jahangir had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over land linked to the shrine.

“An argument over the issue escalated, and Kabir Hossain was attacked. Police later detained Jahangir Madbar after conducting a drive. Efforts are underway to arrest others involved,” the police official said.

Citing witnesses, Dhaka Tribune reported that a group led by Jahangir stormed the shrine premises and attacked Kabir with sharp weapons, causing severe injuries. Kabir's brother, Takbir Baul, was also injured during the attack.

Locals, along with the devotees, later rescued the injured and rushed them to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex before they were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

While speaking from the hospital, Kabir alleged that he had been receiving threats over the past six months aimed at removing him from the shrine.

“Today, Jahangir, the BNP ward president, came to the shrine with several people and attacked us. I suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a machete,” Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.

Bangladesh has witnessed an escalation in attacks on journalists, particularly during the 18-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, a trend that has continued under the current BNP administration.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to begin delivering on his electoral promise to protect media freedom in the country, calling for an end to "partisan persecution of journalists” following his government's first 100 days in office.

The CPJ called on the Bangladeshi government to affirm that “independent journalism is a constitutional right and a democratic necessity" and ensure accountability for those who incite violence against the press through vilification.

--IANS

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