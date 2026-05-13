Bangladesh hopes BJP's triumph in West Bengal ushers in productive bilateral ties

Dhaka, May 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal legislative assembly election could not only reshape governance in eastern India but also usher in a new and more productive phase in bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh, the local media in Dhaka reported.

According to an editorial in Bangladeshi daily 'Dhaka Tribune', India and Bangladesh have historically maintained one of South Asia’s strongest and most successful partnerships, with cooperation across several sectors, including security, trade, energy, and connectivity, shaping a model of pragmatic diplomacy.

However, unresolved issues at times have periodically created friction, particularly the long-pending Teesta River water-sharing agreement.

The report noted that the formation of a BJP-led government in Kolkata, aligned with the centre in New Delhi, provides a rare opportunity to address these pending concerns with enhanced coordination and urgency.

“The Teesta River rises in the Himalayas, flows through Sikkim and West Bengal, and enters Bangladesh, where its waters support millions of farmers in the country’s northern districts. India and Bangladesh came close to signing a water-sharing agreement in 2011, but the accord was delayed because of objections from West Bengal’s then state government over local water requirements,” the report stated.

“Since then, the Teesta issue has become a symbol of unfinished business in an otherwise flourishing partnership,” it added.

Emphasising that the BJP's electoral victory in West Bengal has created a rare convergence of political authority at both the state and national levels, the report said this development, alongside renewed diplomatic focus, offers an opportunity to address long-standing issues and deepen the India and Bangladesh partnership.

“If progress is made on Teesta and other pending concerns, the result will not merely be the resolution of bilateral irritants. It will be the strengthening of one of South Asia’s most important relationships. For two countries bound by history, geography, and shared aspirations, this could be the beginning of a new era, one defined by trust, integration, and a common vision for prosperity,” it added.

Additionally, the report said, the appointment of Dinesh Trivedi as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh was viewed as another positive signal, reflecting New Delhi’s intent to bring fresh political energy into one of its most significant regional relationships.

Trivedi’s understanding of Bengal’s political landscape and cultural links with Bangladesh, it said, could prove beneficial “as both countries seek to move past longstanding irritants and focus on shared opportunities".

--IANS

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