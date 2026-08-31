Bangladesh board chief Tamim Iqbal hopeful of staging series against India in future

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal said he remains optimistic about hosting a home white-ball series against India in the future, adding that both governing bodies are actively searching for a suitable window in their congested schedules.

The proposed tour, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is, was initially slated to be played in August-September this year. But India's upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan starting on September 13 effectively postponed their clashes against Bangladesh.

"That it (the series against India) won't happen hasn't been decided yet. Still, let me give a quick piece of information. Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both the BCCI and the BCB, and we are looking at windows as well, to see what can be done at that time.

“Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not. If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn't even have said this word to you, 'Let's see what happens, we're hopeful.' I wouldn't have even said this word. Intentions are very positive," Tamim told popular YouTube channel 'Not Out Noman'.

Relations between the two cricket boards grew strained earlier this year prior to the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India, from which Bangladesh ultimately withdrew, citing security concerns. That standoff was preceded by fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman being released from his IPL 2026 contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Reflecting on the fallout, Tamim acknowledged that Bangladesh's administrative handling of the crisis was flawed and argued that political disputes should not derail major international sporting commitments.

"I feel that we could have negotiated the thing much better. Look, Mustafizur's issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. And I say today as well; I said that day too, it should never have happened. This was in no way the right thing to do; this should never have been done.

“At that time I endorsed this; I am saying it even now. But we are going to play a World Cup. Every single person in Bangladesh celebrated like anything when we first qualified for the World Cup. It may be that now every two years a T20 World Cup happens, or every four years it happens, but it is a World Cup Bangladesh is going to represent, right?

“So, I feel we probably could have dealt with it better. We went to a point of no return right from the beginning. If you go to a point of no return on the very first day, then that (solution) won't happen. And I feel in some cases, sports should remain as sports.

“So much trouble happened recently, right? Iran went to play in America during the ongoing war between two countries; I mean, that was bigger than this; a war is going on. So that's my point; I mean, a war is going on. My point is, whatever it is, whatever is going on, who is going to which country, in which country the match should be played, I am not going into that detail.

“I feel that in some cases, we should treat sports as sports. Unfortunately, we sometimes might not be staying within this line. We often drag sports with other aspects as well. So whenever this topic comes up, I say the same thing again: that we should have definitely played the World Cup. We should have definitely done the negotiation in a better way. And that's it; I cannot say many things even though I know them,” he added.

--IANS

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