Bangladesh: Another Awami League leader sent to jail in murder case

Dhaka, June 4 (IANS) A Bangladeshi court has sent former MP and Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to jail in connection with a murder case linked to a shooting incident during the July 2024 demonstrations in Dhaka’s Uttara, local media reported.

Confirming the development, Sub-Inspector Md Shamim of the prosecution division said that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain issued the order on Wednesday following a petition from the investigating officer.

Rahman was arrested late Tuesday from a residence in Sector 11 under Uttara West Police Station and subsequently produced before court by investigating officer Shahin Mahmud, who sought his custody for interrogation, as reported by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

The case record reportedly indicated that an individual named Asadullah was shot in Sector 7 of Uttara on July 19, 2024, during the protests.

Following the incident, a general diary was lodged by his wife at Turag Police Station. His family identified his body at the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 11, 2024, and filed a murder case in connection with the incident.

The development comes amid an escalating crackdown on the Awami League that began during the eighteen-month tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has continued under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.

Last month, the Awami League expressed grave concern over the credibility of cases linked to July 2024 protests, alleging that several of them were “false and manipulated".

According to the party, what was expected to be a process aimed at ensuring justice and accountability has, in several instances, allegedly been used as a “tool for personal revenge, financial gain, and framing political or personal rivals.”

Citing information related to the investigations, the Awami League stated that a large number of the cases reviewed so far lacked credible evidence to support the allegations, prompting investigators to recommend the dismissal of charges against many accused.

“This has raised serious questions about how many of the cases linked to such a significant historical event were genuine and how many may have been politically or personally motivated,” it added.

Referring to data from the PBI headquarters, the party said that as of April 22 this year, the agency had been assigned responsibility for investigating 195 cases connected to the July 2024 protests.

“Investigations found no evidence in 24 of those cases. Plaintiffs also withdrew another 20 cases, most of which were reportedly false. Additionally, seven cases were withdrawn because the same incident had been filed twice, and in one case, the plaintiff failed to appear in court. Altogether, the PBI has submitted investigation reports on 52 cases deemed unproven or otherwise invalid,” the Awami League noted.

--IANS

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