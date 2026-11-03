Banaras will smile when BJP is gone, taunts Akhilesh Yadav; promises metro connectivity in Varanasi

Varanasi, Nov 3 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday thanked the voters of Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies for ensuring a resounding victory of party nominees and promised to build a metro network in the holy city if his party returns to power in the state in the upcoming polls in 2027.

This was the SP supremo’s first visit to the city after the recent Legislative Council elections, which resulted in a drubbing for the BJP candidates, despite Varanasi being the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

After arriving in Varanasi today, he took a caustic jibe at the ruling party, stating that Banaras will smile only when the BJP is gone.

In a further swipe, he said that the people of Kashi delivered a message of ‘double defeat’ to the BJP in the Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

“Those who spoke of a double engine and double-speed development have been handed double defeat and double zero by the people of Banaras,” he told the scribes mockingly.

The former UP CM also questioned the ‘lawlessness’ under BJP and raised an alarm over the potholed and waterlogged roads, questioning the sad state of affairs under the BJP government.

He also shared pictures of Kashi roads inundated with rainwater, apparently during his visit to the city and called out the BJP’s promise of world-class development.

“If couldn't turn it into Kyoto, could have just put up a photo of Kyoto instead”, he commented in a jeering post.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said that the victory of SP leaders Ashutosh Sinha and Lal Bihari Yadav in the Legislative Council elections has exposed the reality behind the BJP’s tall claims and stated that their duplicity will be more visible in days to come.

Earlier, on his arrival in Kashi, his first after the stupendous victory for SP nominees in MLC elections, Akhilesh Yadav was given a grand welcome by party workers and supporters at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

A large number of workers, supporters and volunteers assembled at the airport to give him a red carpet welcome and also shout slogans, lauding his leadership.

--IANS

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