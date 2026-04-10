April 10, 2026 9:25 PM हिंदी

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Quetta, April 10 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Friday wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the “persistent hostility and anti-Israel rhetoric” emanating from Pakistan.

He cited Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who recently referred to Israel as an “evil” and a “curse upon humanity", and expressed wishes that the founders of the Jewish State “burn in hell".

The Pakistani Defence Minister later deleted his post, just ahead of Saturday's US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

“Such language is not merely inflammatory; it is symptomatic of a broader pattern of state-sponsored extremism and regional destabilisation," Mir stated.

He stressed that Pakistan’s recent mediation attempts between Iran and the United States were not driven by any genuine concern for peace or seriousness about stability, but to spread terrorism across the region.

Alleging that Pakistan facilitates several extremist groups, Mir said, “Pakistan even organised a public rally in Punjab for leaders of Hamas. This clearly shows that Pakistan has become a strong safe haven for Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, and other extremist groups. Unless this terrorist hub is dismantled, sustainable peace in the region will remain impossible."

He asserted that the people of Balochistan were ready to be partners in peace rather than being instruments of conflict, saying, “We seek recognition not only of our independence but of our shared interest in a secure, stable, and prosperous region.”

Meanwhile, Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), also slammed Pakistan’s so-called 'mediation efforts', accusing it of being a “patron of extremism and terrorism” in the region.

He emphasised that any political, economic, strategic engagement or peace effort in the region without India would undermine the very purpose of such peace mission.

“India, the Middle East, and Iran are major political powers of the region, and any political, strategic, or economic progress among them without India would be considered incomplete and lacking broader legitimacy. Accepting Pakistan, which has long been seen as a patron of extremism and terrorism in the region, as a host or mediator for peace talks and ceasefire discussions is like asking a wolf to guard the lambs and the young goats,” Burfat posted on X.

“Such a situation would be both tragic and alarming. The world must remember that India is a major and powerful force in the region. Any attempt to exclude or sideline India from regional political, economic, and strategic discussions would itself amount to working against the cause of peace,” he added.

--IANS

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