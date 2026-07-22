Bali calls Kushal Tandon ‘flop aadmi, ghanchakkar’ amid showdown

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) A small argument over past behaviour quickly snowballed into a no-holds-barred war of words between "Alliance” contestants Bali and Kushal Tandon.

The clash erupted after Bali accused Kushal of constantly picking fights with him since his arrival.

Bali said: "Main jis din se aaya hoon, yeh mere se ladne ke mood mein baitha hua hai (Ever since I arrived, he's been in the mood to pick a fight with me)."

When Kushal questioned Bali over his behaviour in a previous show, Bali defended himself.

He said: "Ladki ne mere se badtameezi ki thi... You give some, you take some (The girl disrespected me first... If you dish it out, you should be ready to take it too)."

Kushal refused to accept the explanation, reigniting the argument.

The tension spilled into the task, where Kushal repeatedly questioned Bali's decision.

Bali hit back, "Why do you always have to create a ruckus?" before landing a brutal blow with, You're not the main hero and this is not your movie. The movie is never gonna get released, brother. You're not the main character. Don't ever think that you're the main character."

Even after the task ended, the confrontation only grew uglier.

As Kushal continued provoking him, Bali accused him of deliberately trying to trigger a physical fight.

Kushal challenged him to say whatever he wanted, prompting Bali to fire back, "Abe chal aa buddhe!"

Kushal immediately retaliated with "Gawar aadmi (uneducated person).”

Bali retaliated: "Tu bada gawar nahi hai? Teri harkate nahi dikh rahi? (Aren't you a complete uncouth person? Can't you see how you're behaving?)”

As the shouting match intensified, Vriddhi repeatedly called out Kushal for instigating the situation, asking him to stop interfering before finally losing her patience and yelling, "Just shut up!"

Even then, Kushal continued provoking Bali.

Refusing to fall into the trap, Bali made it clear he had no intention of getting physical, saying,

"He is instigating me ki mere muh se kuch nikle aur yeh mujhe maare. Yehi chahta hai. (He is instigating me so that something comes out of my mouth and he beats me. That’s what he wants)."

But before walking away, he delivered his most scathing attack yet, calling Kushal a "flop aadmi" and adding, "Poori flop harkate... ek number ka ghanchakkar ghoom raha hai iss ghar mein... yeh chep hoye jaa raha hai (Everything he does is a complete flop... There's a total nutcase roaming around this house... He just keeps acting all clingy)."

Sohail Khan was visibly disturbed by the escalating shouting, while Seema Sajdeh summed up Kushal's behaviour with a sharp analogy, saying, "Kushal is like that magic candle that you put on birthday cakes, blow it, bujho, it comes back up."

Alliance is streaming on Prime Video.

--IANS

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