Badshah, Isha Rikhi announce separation 5 months after marriage

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have parted ways 5 months after tying the knot. On Monday, Badshah and Isha announced their separation in a joint social media statement thereby putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The former couple took to the Stories section of their Instagram, and shared the statement confirming their separation 5 months after reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony in March.

Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time (sic)”.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship (sic)”, he added.

Their separation announcement also comes amid reports that Isha could be among the contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 20’, which is set to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Badshah married Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, after reportedly dating for around four years. The wedding was kept largely private, with pictures later surfacing on social media through Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi. The couple were seen dressed in traditional wedding attire and participating in customary rituals.

Isha is known for her work in Punjabi cinema, including films such as ‘Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De’, ‘Ardaas’ and ‘Happy Go Lucky’, besides her Bollywood debut in ‘Nawabzaade’. The marriage marked Badshah’s second wedding after his divorce from Jasmine in 2020. However, the marriage was short-lived: in September 2026, Badshah and Isha jointly announced that they had mutually decided to part ways after five months.

--IANS

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