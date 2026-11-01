Badminton: Lakshya Sen clinches Hylo Open title, completes memorable Indian double

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Lakshya Sen clinched the men's singles title at the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament after registering a commanding straight-game victory over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the final in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Sunday, completing a memorable double for India.

The Indian shuttler, who was the runner-up at the All England Championships earlier this year, beat Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the final to claim the gold and complete the set with compatriot PV Sindhu, who had earlier bagged the women's singles title.

Champion at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Lakshya had lost three of his four previous meetings against Christie but was confident to beat the Indonesian – whom he had beaten at the Paris Olympics – in the main draw.

The Indian came out all guns blazing in the first game, building up an 8-4 lead early on. Christie narrowed the gap to 9-8, but Lakshya took the lead again in the rally by a generous net cord.

The Indian soon found his rhythm, with his big smashes and deft strokes winning him the rallies as he led 16-10 and then moved to 18-12. Christie's service error then gave Lakshya three game points, and he took the first as the Indonesian netted.

Lakshya maintained the streak in the second game, taking a healthy 6-3 lead and leading all along with a flat exchange to reach the interval, four points clear.

Christie increased the ante once the players had changed sides, moving to 16-9 while Christie still looked to make an impression on the tie.

In an incorrect line call by the Indonesian, overturned by a video review, Lakshya was awarded 10 championship points. The Indian had to convert only a single match point as Christie's another net fault proved costly.

Lakshya, who had won the Australian Open and was a runner-up at the Hong Kong Open in 2025, added another major crown to his tally with an impressive display in Germany.

--IANS

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