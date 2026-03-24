March 24, 2026 10:22 AM हिंदी

Backchannel talks shape US-Iran pause: Report

Backchannel talks shape US-Iran pause: Report

Washington, March 24 (IANS) A series of backchannel talks helped shape President Donald Trump’s decision to pause planned strikes on Iran, according to US media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan were involved in closed-door discussions to find a way out of the conflict.

The White House, however, refrained from giving any details. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told IANS.

These efforts came as Trump’s 48-hour deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was about to expire. The ultimatum had raised fears of strikes on Iranian power infrastructure.

According to the media report, Arab officials worked to find contacts within Iran’s leadership. They explored options for a temporary halt in fighting to allow further talks.

Egyptian intelligence officials opened a channel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plays a key role in Tehran’s decisions.

At the same time, Oman was also trying to ease tensions. Oman’s foreign minister said the country was “working intensively to put in place safe passage arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz.”

The New York Times reported that the United States and Iran were exchanging messages through intermediaries. But there was no sign of direct talks. Iranian officials denied that negotiations were underway.

The push for diplomacy reflects growing concern in the region. Gulf countries face the risk of wider attacks. They are pressing for de-escalation.

Still, major differences remain. The Wall Street Journal said mediators were sceptical about a quick deal. The two sides are far apart on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and security guarantees.

There have also been early discussions about possible meetings in neutral countries such as Pakistan or Turkey. No meeting has been confirmed.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are leading the outreach, according to reports.

--IANS

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