Babil returns to the sets, commences shoot in Bhopal

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, son of the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, is back on sets as he has commenced shooting for his next in Bhopal.

Babil had recently shared a video from his vanity van and mentioned, “Back to the grind, time to make you proud again.”

Babil hasn’t revealed details of the project he is currently shooting for.

A source close to the development shared, “Babil has been excited to be back on set. Acting is something that grounds him, and being in front of the camera again feels very natural to him. The message shared is from the sets of his next project which he just began shooting for in Bhopal”.

Last month, he was training in the martial art form Muay Thai, which he underwent during his time in Thailand.

A source close to IANS had then shared: “Babil spent time in Thailand through December and early January to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. He took various classes to learn the form of MMA that originates in Thailand.”

“He’s been prepping for this and it’s for a project that is soon upcoming but requires him to do intense training for a project that goes on floors mid 2026,” the source added.

The source shared that Muay Thai requires stamina, control, and discipline.

“Given his new found love for the activity, it has naturally led to people connecting the dots. Some believing that this could be prep for an upcoming role”.

Babil started as a camera assistant in Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan.

It was last year in October when Babil returned to Instagram after almost 6 months of his absence from the social media platform.

In May 2025, Babil deleted his Instagram profile, as the web search for the actor’s profile didn’t yield any results and showed the webpage linked to the Instagram account as non-existent.

Babil, the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, had earlier shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

--IANS

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