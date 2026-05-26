Babil Khan: Entering Malayalam cinema is not just a new chapter in my career, it’s a journey

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who has started shooting for “Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market” in Siliguri, has said that entering Malayalam cinema is not just a new chapter in his career, it’s a journey he genuinely feels grateful to commence.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Babu Janardhanan, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Athmiya Rajan and Jayashankar.

Babil said in a statement, “Malayalam cinema has always held a very special place in my heart because of the honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth with which stories are told. As an actor, I’ve always believed that growth comes from stepping into the unknown and surrendering yourself completely to a new world, new people, and new emotions.”

“Beginning the shoot for Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri feels incredibly exciting, emotional, and creatively fulfilling for me.”

He further added, “Working with Babu sir and sharing screen space with such talented actors is going to be a great experience for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact and challenge me to evolve not just as an actor, but also as a person.”

The actor said, “This film gives me exactly that opportunity. Entering Malayalam cinema is not just a new chapter in my career, it’s a journey I genuinely feel grateful and humbled to begin.”

Speaking of Babil, the 27-year-old, who is the son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, the “Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.

--IANS

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