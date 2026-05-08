Babil Khan enjoys playing guitar, singing between work: Just my way of spending time with myself

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who has resumed shooting and is amid a demanding schedule for his upcoming project, revealed that he turns to music between work as it’s his way of spending time with himself.

Babil has been juggling long hours on the set and spends his downtime in his vanity van with his guitar, making the most of quiet moments between shots.

“Whenever I get some time in between work, I naturally gravitate towards music. Playing the guitar and singing has always been something I genuinely enjoy, it’s fun, calming, and just my way of spending time with myself,” said the son of the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan.

In March, the actor commenced shooting for his next in Bhopal. He had also posted a video from his vanity van and mentioned, “Back to the grind, time to make you proud again.”

A source close to the development had then shared, “Babil has been excited to be back on set. Acting is something that grounds him, and being in front of the camera again feels very natural to him. The message shared is from the sets of his next project, which he just began shooting for in Bhopal”.

He was also training in the martial art form Muay Thai.

A source close to IANS had then shared that Babil took various classes to learn the MMA form that originates in Thailand.

Speaking of Babil, the 27-year-old started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, Babil deleted his Instagram profile, after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.

--IANS

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