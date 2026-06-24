Ayesha Jhulka shares ‘postcard moments’ from an ordinary day

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Ayesha Jhulka has shared glimpses of her happy moments from an ordinary day.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video compiling her happy moments from a vacation and recent gatherings. The clip captured Ayesha’s relaxed and cheerful time away from routine. For the caption, the ‘Khiladi’ actress simply wrote, “Postcard moments from an ordinary day.” She also set the video to the soulful track “Taal Se Taal” by Sukhwinder Singh.

In the clip, Ayesha Jhulka can be seen enjoying live music, playing with her dog, and posing amid beautiful landscapes. Ayesha is very active on Instagram and frequently shares engaging reels and photos on social media. She regularly posts content that reflects her interests, experiences, and daily life activities.

On the professional front, Ayesha has built a career spanning more than three decades. She appeared in over 60 films. Her body of work includes notable titles such as “Kurbaan,” “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” “Khiladi,” “Dalaal,” “Balmaa,” “Waqt Hamara Hai,” “Rang,” “Sangram,” “Jai Kishen,” “Masoom,” and “Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya.” Following a short break from mainstream cinema, she returned with films like “Socha Na Tha,” “Umrao Jaan,” “Ada… A Way of Life,” and “Genius.” In 2022, she expanded into digital space with the web series “Hush Hush" and later featured in “Happy Family: Conditions Apply.”

More recently, she participated in “Celebrity MasterChef India,” a spin-off of MasterChef India – Hindi. The show featured judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, with Farah Khan serving as host and co-judge.

--IANS

ps/