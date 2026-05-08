Awami League flags ‘collapse of social order’ as violence against women surges in Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 8 (IANS) Bangladesh continues to grapple with a disturbing rise in violence against women and children this year, following an alarming surge in 2025, amid growing public concern over safety, the Awami League said on Friday.

According to the party, women and children across the country are living under constant fear and insecurity, with safety becoming increasingly uncertain both in public spaces and at home.

It further alleged that reports of rape, gang rape, sexual assault, and killings following such crimes are emerging almost every day nationwide.

The Awami League claimed that the recurring incidents reflect a national emergency rather than isolated cases, accusing the current Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government of failing to deliver on its promises of governance.

"The current government continues to issue stern warnings and 'zero tolerance’ rhetoric. But for the grieving mothers and traumatised children of this nation, these words have lost all meaning. If the state’s primary function is the protection of its most vulnerable citizens, then the BNP government is not just failing; it is presiding over a collapse of social order,” it added.

Expressing concerns over the deteriorating security situation, the party asked what government is truly governing if it could not guarantee that a child was safe on the way to school.

Citing data from Dhaka-based rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the Awami League said that 35 rape cases, including 10 gang rapes, were reported in January 2026 alone, with 13 victims aged 12 or younger. It added that the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad documented 31 cases during the same period.

ASK data further revealed 776 rape cases over roughly 13 months leading up to early 2026, nearly half involving minors. In January and February this year, dozens more incidents, including deaths linked to such violence, were reported.

Asserting that the most disturbing aspect of this surge was the targeting of children, the party said, "In 2025, nearly 70 per cent of all rape victims were girls under the age of 18. This is not a mere crime wave; it is a fundamental breakdown of the moral and legal fabric of society.”

The Awami League referred to findings by rights groups showing nearly a 75 per cent rise in child rape cases in early 2026 compared to the same period in 2024, warning that a climate of impunity was emboldening the perpetrators.

Highlighting the broader institutional failure behind the violence across Bangladesh, the party said, “This is no longer a 'women's issue'. It is a crisis of governance, justice, and national character. International observers and media must amplify these voices. Donors, partners, and global institutions should tie support to measurable improvements in protection and accountability.”

--IANS

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