May 05, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

Avika Gor on why Ugly Story refuses to glamorise toxic relationships: Not a love story to idolise

Avika Gor on why Ugly Story refuses to glamorise toxic relationships: Not a love story to idolise

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor opened up about why her Telugu project "Ugly Story" chooses not to glamorise toxic relationships.

The Telugu romantic thriller dives deep into the complexities of love and emotional damage.

The 'Balika Vadhu' actress pointed out that this is not the kind of love story to be idolised.

Avika shared that the team was extremely mindful from the start to keep a clean line between toxicity and passion.

“The difference lies in intention. We’re not trying to make toxicity look desirable, we’re trying to show what it actually does to a person,” she explained.

She revealed that instead of glorifying such a relationship, they decided to focus on its emotional consequences. The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress added, “The discomfort, the confusion, the damage, it’s all visible. It may seem intense or passionate on the surface, but there’s always an underlying truth that this isn’t healthy.”

Avika stated that for her, the responsibility in storytelling is rooted in honesty. “It’s about not lying to your audience. And I don’t think this story does that,” she says.

"Ugly Story" is all set to reach the cinephiles on May 22nd this year.

Backed by CH Subhasini and Konda Laxman under the banner of Riya Ziya Productions, "Ugly Story" shares an intense love story with an unconventional element of thrill and suspense underneath.

Written and directed by Pranav Swaroop, the project further includes Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Shivaji Raja, and Pragya Nayan in important roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus to the technical team of the drama, Shrie Sai Kumar Dara has handled the camera work, while Shravan Bharadwaj is on board as the music director. The editing department of the film has been jointly handled by Srikanth Patnaik and Mithun Soma. Vithal Kosanam is the art director for "Ugly Story".

--IANS

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