Avesh Khan opens up on India comeback dream, says ‘biggest challenge is consistency’

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Competition for places in India's fast-bowling attack has rarely been tougher. With a growing pool of pacers consistently performing across formats, staying in contention requires far more than talent alone.

For Madhya Pradesh and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan, who has already represented India at the international level, the biggest challenge in earning another opportunity is remarkably simple.

"The biggest challenge is consistency,” Avesh told IANS when asked to describe the biggest challenge faced during the journey between representing India and then working to earn that opportunity again to make a comeback.

The 29-year-old was candid when asked about the journey between wearing the India jersey and working to get back into the national setup. "If you are performing consistently, then you will stay in the team,” he added.

While many players speak about confidence, pressure, or competition, Avesh believes consistency remains the defining factor that separates those who break into the Indian team from those who manage to stay there.

Avesh acknowledged that he is currently outside the national setup, but made it clear that his focus remains on controlling the things within his reach. "So, the main thing is that I am not a part of the team yet. So, I will try to do well in the Ranji Trophy season or the domestic season."

Rather than looking too far ahead, the fast bowler is focused on performing for his team and building a strong case through results, as he said, "I win matches for my team. So that I come back to the place where I deserve myself."

His immediate roadmap is straightforward: complete the MPL campaign strongly before turning his attention to the upcoming domestic season. "So, for that, I will work after the MPL. I will try to come back to my fitness and bowling,” he stated.

Modern T20 cricket is often viewed as one of the toughest environments for bowlers, with power-hitters, flatter pitches, and aggressive batting approaches making life increasingly difficult. Avesh agrees that the challenge is real, yet he sees that challenge as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. "As you can see, T20 is a little tough for fast bowlers and bowlers. But I think there is an opportunity in it that you can do well. And if you develop new balls as a fast bowler, as a spinner, then you will be successful."

For Avesh, survival in modern cricket depends on continuous evolution. "You must have seen that there are a lot of fast bowlers and spinners in the league. So, I always look for opportunities to do well. And I always think that I will dominate him as a bowler."

That mindset, of constantly adding new skills and looking for ways to improve, is central to his pursuit of another India call-up.

India's pace-bowling reserves are deeper than ever, with several bowlers competing for limited spots across formats. But Avesh does not view that competition as a burden. Instead, he sees it as motivation. "I mean, motivation is always there as a fast bowler. Because I have also played for India,” Avesh said.

The desire to continue playing at the highest level remains a major driving force. "And playing in the IPL or any league always feels like a motivation. That you do what you love. So, it's a very good thing."

According to Avesh, one of the biggest benefits of playing domestic cricket, franchise cricket, and leagues such as the MPL is the opportunity to learn from a wide range of players. "Talking about motivation, it always feels good. That you are playing cricket, you are playing with young players, you are playing with experienced players, you are playing in the IPL. So, you get to learn a lot of new things, so it feels good,” he opined.

Avesh also opened up on Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise he has represented for multiple seasons. While LSG have endured disappointing campaigns in recent years, he believes the team's culture has remained one of its strengths.

According to the pacer, the focus within the dressing room has always been on identifying shortcomings and finding ways to improve. "My experience has been very good. The last two years, the results have not been in our favour. But we have always been together as a team. And we always think about where we are and try to improve it. And whatever is good, we try to make it better. So, our environment is very good,” he stated.

He also credited the team's leadership group for ensuring setbacks do not negatively impact players. "Like our coaches, our captains, they always keep the environment good. So that it does not affect the team and does not affect the mentality of the players,” the pacer said.

For now, Avesh's attention remains fixed on the process rather than the destination. The Indian dream remains alive, but in his mind, the path back is clear.

--IANS

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