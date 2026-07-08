Auto-thief arrested in Delhi; stolen two-wheelers recovered, four theft cases solved

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of East District Police has arrested an alleged auto-lifter and recovered four stolen two-wheelers, leading to the detection of four motor vehicle theft cases registered in East and South-East Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police, the accused was identified as Sameer, a 24-year-old resident of Khichripur, Delhi. The recovered vehicles were found to have been stolen from the jurisdictions of Police Stations Kalyanpuri, Patparganj Industrial Area, and Shaheen Bagh.

Police said the arrest is part of the East District's sustained drive to curb vehicle theft and dismantle criminal networks involved in property-related offences.

To prevent incidents of motor vehicle theft, mobile snatching, and other street crimes, the AATS team intensified surveillance, preventive checking, and intelligence gathering across vulnerable areas. The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Operations Pavan Kumar and Inspector Anand Singh, In-charge of AATS, East District.

The team included SI Vikram Singh, SI Sandeep, SI Devender, ASI Rajiv Kumar, ASI Satyavir Singh, ASI Praveen, ASI Muninder Singh, Head Constables Vikrant and Ashwani, and Constable Manish.

On July 6, the team received specific intelligence that an alleged vehicle thief involved in multiple thefts in East Delhi would be passing through the Khichripur area on a stolen motorcycle. Acting swiftly on the information, the police laid a trap and intercepted the suspect while he was riding a motorcycle.

The accused allegedly tried to escape but was overpowered by the police after a brief chase. During verification, the motorcycle was found to have been stolen from the jurisdiction of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in several motor vehicle thefts and led the police to locations where additional stolen vehicles had been concealed. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered three more stolen two-wheelers.

Subsequent verification revealed that the recovered vehicles had been stolen from the jurisdictions of Police Stations Kalyanpuri, Patparganj Industrial Area, and Shaheen Bagh.

Police have initiated legal action against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Police Station Kalyanpuri. Further investigation is underway to identify his associates, trace the network involved in disposing of stolen vehicles, and ascertain his involvement in other vehicle theft cases.

--IANS

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