Australia's University of Melbourne signs MoU with TIDCO for tech hub in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The proposed Centre for Emerging Technologies will be set up at Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur and will operate from a dedicated 20,000-square-foot research and teaching facility within the precinct's knowledge tower.

The collaboration aims to advance research and innovation in areas such as quantum computing, agri-tech and other emerging technologies, while fostering stronger links between academia and industry. The partnership will focus on collaborative research, curriculum development, workforce training and industry-led innovation to support future-ready technologies.

Research at the centre will cover basic, applied and translational projects, with industry playing a key role in driving innovation and commercial applications. The initiative is also expected to strengthen industry-aligned education through certification programmes, joint research and development projects, prototyping, pilot testing, technical workshops, exchange programmes and dual-certification courses.

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) Prof. Michael Wesley said the agreement represents an important milestone in expanding the university's engagement with India's growing innovation ecosystem.

He said the university looks forward to working with TIDCO and its partners in India on the initiative, adding that the Centre for Emerging Technologies will bring together researchers, students and industry to collaborate on future-focused technologies. He expressed confidence that the partnership would catalyse innovation, strengthen bilateral connections and deliver solutions that create lasting value for both India and Australia.

TIDCO Chairman and Managing Director Dr D. Karthikeyan said the collaboration marks a transformative moment for Tamil Nadu's innovation ecosystem and will help position the state as a global destination for research and development in emerging technologies.

The agreement builds on a Letter of Intent signed earlier this year and reflects the growing education and research partnership between Australia and India. Both organisations said the collaboration is aimed at promoting innovation, skills development and commercial partnerships across strategic technology sectors.

--IANS

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