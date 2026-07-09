Australian leaders hail PM Modi's visit, back deeper partnership with India

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia will further deepen the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and leading Australian business executives said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Australia-India CEOs Forum and the Economic Roadmap Business event here, Morrison said the relationship between India and Australia had reached unprecedented levels during his tenure alongside PM Modi and had continued to strengthen under the current Australian government.

"During the time PM Modi and I served in our respective roles, we were able to elevate the Australia-India relationship to the level it is at today, and I'm very pleased that it has been maintained by the Albanese Government. This relationship is only going to get stronger, and his visit here to Melbourne is incredibly important," Morrison told IANS.

Tania Constable, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Council of Australia, also underlined the close rapport between PM Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

"There's an obvious strong relationship between PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese that has been there now for a few years. Great to see that that is occurring at the moment and it's that strength of relationship right at the top between our countries that will continue to drive a strong strategic partnership," she said.

Paul Henry, Senior Principal, Global Director and Co-Founder of Populous, described PM Modi's participation in the Melbourne events as a strong signal of India's commitment to expanding bilateral ties.

"What a successful time it has been today and it shows tremendous commitment by PM Modi to attend the function with PM Albanese. I think that's a great sign for Australia-India ties," Henry said.

Referring to India's sporting ambitions, he said PM Modi's support for Ahmedabad's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games reflected the country's long-term vision.

"PM Modi's support for Ahmedabad for a possible Olympics in 2036 and also the Commonwealth Games in 2030 is very exciting, showing the kind of future thinking in India at the moment, and we can see great growth coming up ahead," he added.

Meanwhile, Business Council of Australia Chief Executive Bran Black said India's sustained economic reforms and expanding middle class were creating significant opportunities for Australian businesses and investors.

"What I'm particularly delighted to see is that the projections are that the size of the Indian middle class will increase to 600 million people by 2035. What that signals to me, and what it signals to the world, is that these reform efforts are having tangible impacts on people's lives every day," Black said.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Albanese jointly addressed the Australia-India CEOs Forum and the Economic Roadmap Business event here earlier in the day, where they called for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, education and innovation.

--IANS

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