Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue

Canberra, May 28 (IANS) Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles will travel to India later this week for the second Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue. Marles stated that he is looking forward to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to India.

"Australia and India are top-tier security partners. I look forward meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen our defence partnership following the strong progress we made during his visit to Australia last year," Marles was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Australian Defence Ministry ahead of the visit.

Marles is scheduled to travel to Singapore first to attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. Convened by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Dialogue is set to be held from May 29-31. During the Dialogue, he will address regional maritime security issues during the third plenary session on Asia’s Maritime Security Disorder and meet global and regional defence counterparts.

Highlighting that the first Australia–India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was held in Australia last October, the Australian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that the meeting showcases unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and a shared ambition to enhance cooperation.

On May 8, India and Australia held the 10th edition of Defence Policy Talks in New Delhi. The officials of India and Australia welcomed the increased frequency and complexity of joint exercises, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"Both sides welcomed the recent advancements in bilateral defence cooperation. The establishment of the annual India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in 2025 has enhanced consultation and reflected the growing trust between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The two nations expressed commitment to deepen maritime cooperation and looked forward to continued collaboration between the two countries, enhancing strategic ties and fostering a shared commitment to regional stability. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Australian side was headed by First Assistant Secretary, International Policy Bernard Philip.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ties between India and Australia are underpinned by shared values of a pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement and increasing high level interaction,

--IANS

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