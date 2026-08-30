Australia all-rounder Michael Neser signs two-year BBL extension with Brisbane Heat

Brisbane, Aug 30 (IANS) Australia’s fast bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has signed a two-year contract extension with Brisbane Heat, which commits him to the franchise until the end of the 17th edition of the Big Bash League, the club announced on Sunday.

Neser, 36, has been a foundation player for the Heat since the inaugural 2011/12 season, and will now return for his seventh summer with the Brisbane-based side. The extension strengthens a formidable pace attack that includes his fellow national team quicks Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson alongside emerging fast bowler Callum Vidler.

New Brisbane Heat head coach James Hopes praised the veteran paceman's impact on the side, highlighting his influence during high-pressure games. "You look at when the Heat are at their absolute best and (he) is never far away from the action. His presence around the group always helps the players as they strive to be a successful unit.

"It was fantastic to see him enjoy the Ashes victory last season and know that he had brought those same qualities to the Australian team," he said in a statement by the franchise on Sunday.

Neser sits joint-ninth on the all-time BBL wicket-takers list with 117 scalps across 105 matches. After a nine-season stint with Adelaide Strikers, where he won the title in BBL season seven, Neser rejoined Heat in 2021.

He enjoyed a stellar campaign in BBL season 12, claiming a career-best 26 wickets to lead Heat to the final, followed by a 12-wicket tally in the subsequent season, where the side secured their second championship title. Neser has also taken the 11th spot on Brisbane Heat's 18-player men's roster for BBL season 16.

Expressing his delight over the extension, Neser spoke about playing in front of the passionate home crowd at the Gabba. "As a player, it's always been the best thing about the BBL; there is always the chance to make an impact on the game.

"There's nothing better than being a Heat player at the Gabba when the ground is packed and the crowd is heaving, and you look up in a key moment and know that everyone is right there with you," he added.

Neser's signature marks the second player deal completed since Cricket Australia lifted the league-wide contracting embargo, which began with Melbourne Renegades' signing of leg-spinner Michael Archer. Clubs are now permitted to directly sign both domestic and foreign players following the discontinuation of the overseas player draft model.

Brisbane Heat squad so far: Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Lachlan Hearne, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, and Jack Wildermuth.

--IANS

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