Addis Ababa, Nov 25 (IANS) African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Wednesday appreciated India's role and commitment across multiple spheres, including the African Union's (AU) permanent membership of the G20 during India's chairmanship, as the two sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in education, skilling of youth, energy, emerging technologies and trade, the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia said.

The Chairperson made the remarks as India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Devesh Uttam, presented his letter of accreditation to him in Addis Ababa.

"The Chairperson appreciated India's role and commitment across multiple spheres, particularly building on historical ties, education, capacity building, health, manufacturing, peacekeeping and permanent membership of AU to G-20 during India's chairmanship," the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia posted on X.

The Embassy said the two sides held discussions on further enhancing cooperation in several sectors.

"Both sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in education and skilling of youth, energy, emerging technologies, and trade & business," it added.

The Embassy said the two sides reaffirmed the strength of the India-Africa partnership and also discussed the convening of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next year.

"Reaffirming the strength of the India-Africa partnership, they noted the many areas where the two can jointly advance South-South cooperation. The discussion also covered the convening of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next year," it stated.

On October 24, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar hosted Heads of Mission from African countries, with discussions focusing on various aspects of the India-Africa partnership, the rise of Africa in a multipolar world and new possibilities for people-centric cooperation.

"Delighted to host Heads of Mission from Africa this afternoon. The India-Africa partnership is one of shared histories, common aspirations and Deep South-South solidarity. We discussed its different aspects, the rise of Africa in a multipolar world and new possibilities for our people-centric cooperation," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

Earlier in October, in an address in Addis Ababa, EAM Jaishankar said India worked resolutely during its G20 Presidency in 2023 to secure permanent membership for the African Union, and "the same logic now applies to the reform process of the UN Security Council".

--IANS

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