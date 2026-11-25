Shillong, Nov 25 (IANS) Zomuansanga and Laldawngzuala scored a goal each as Nagaland United SC continued their impressive away form with a 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in a thrilling Northeast derby in Match 25 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

Zomuansanga and Laldawngzuala scored in the first half to give the visitors a two-goal advantage, while Tremiki Lamurong pulled one back for Shillong in the second half.

The result takes Nagaland United to second place in the standings with nine points and a game in hand, while Shillong Lajong slip to sixth with seven points from five matches. The fixture was the first meeting between the two sides in the Indian Football League. Zomuansanga was awarded the Man of the Match honour for his performance.

Nagaland United made a confident start and looked the more settled side in the opening exchanges, threatening the Shillong defence through Zomuansanga and winger Vincent Lalduhawma. Their early pressure paid off in the 11th minute when they took the lead.

Off a free-kick near the halfway line, Eric Remruatpuia played the ball to PC Pazawna, who found Vincent on the right. The winger accelerated down the flank before delivering an excellent cross into the box, where Zomuansanga arrived to connect and guide the ball into the net. The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes later. Laltlanzova delivered a fine cross from the left, finding Laldawngzuala unmarked inside the box. The forward made no mistake with his header, directing the ball into the near post to make it 2-0.

Shillong gradually grew into the contest and began showing greater attacking intent. Captain Kenstar Kharshong came close with a header from midfielder Gladdy Kharbuli's corner in the 29th minute, but could not keep his effort on target. Nelson Rymbai also tested the Nagaland defence with a shot from distance, which goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia collected comfortably. Kenstar threatened again in the 34th minute, heading narrowly wide from Ephraim HC's lofted free-kick delivery.

Nagaland, however, remained dangerous on the counter, with Laltlanzova and Vincent creating problems from the wings. Both sides continued to look for openings in the final third, but neither could add to the score before the interval.

Shillong head coach Birendra Thapa made two changes at half-time, introducing Everbrightson Sana and Jota, in an attempt to turn the contest around. The substitutions brought greater urgency to the hosts' attack, with Shillong starting the second half on the front foot.

Shillong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai was called into action in the 53rd minute when Laltlanzova unleashed a powerful free-kick; he parried away the effort as the ball struck the post and remained in play.

Shillong continued to push forward, and substitute Tremiki Lamurong made an immediate impact after replacing Phrangki Buam in the 59th minute. Three minutes later, he made a dangerous run into the box, only to be denied by a timely block from Nagaland defender Laldanmawia.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 63rd minute. Midfielder Damaitphang Lyngdoh laid the ball off for Tremiki, who struck powerfully towards goal. His effort took a deflection off a Nagaland defender and found the back of the net, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and setting up a tense final half-hour.

The match opened up after the goal, with both teams looking to make an impact. Nagaland head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla responded with three substitutions, bringing on Vanlalawmpuia, RH Laltlanhlua and T Malsawmzuala. The latter came close to restoring the two-goal cushion in the 71st minute with a curling effort, which Siwel managed to gather despite a slight fumble.

Shillong's task became more difficult in the 83rd minute when Lyngdoh was shown a straight red card following an altercation between players. Despite being reduced to ten men, the hosts continued to search for an equaliser and came close in the 89th minute. Everbrightson Sana collected a loose ball, drove into the box and shot, but his effort struck the near post and went out for a goal kick.

Shillong continued to attack in the closing stages, with Nagaland defending deep to protect their lead. In stoppage time, Tremiki and Kenstar combined on the right to deliver a cross into the box, but Everbrightson's header sailed just over the target. Jota also created an opportunity from the left in the 90+10th minute, but Sana could not direct the resulting effort on target. Nagaland United held on through the closing moments to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten away record.

Shillong Lajong, meanwhile, will look to bounce back when they host Rajasthan United at the SSA Stadium on November 29. Nagaland United will next host Dempo SC at the Chümoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur on November 30.

--IANS

bsk/