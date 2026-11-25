New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh, on Wednesday, referred to the Congress' seat sharing negotiations with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, as "political begging", adding that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was giving "alms" to the national party.

He was reacting to Congress MP Imran Masood's remark that the Congress was “not a party of beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav’s handouts", after the SP offered 26 seats to the grand old party and even released its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS, Gourav Vallabh said: "I think this is the biggest example of political begging in the history of India. From 183 to 120, and from 120 to 26, yet Congress leaders are saying they are not accepting any handouts. But Akhilesh Yadav is offering you nothing but political alms."

"I have not heard a national party being reduced to such a kind of political begging in the history of independent India," he added.

The BJP leader likened the Congress's negotiations with "a party in Uttar Pradesh" to "ups and downs in the stock market".

"Akhilesh Yadav is repeatedly showing the Congress its political status and position," he further remarked.

"Both parties are stooping to this level of the alliance due to their sole agenda of saving their family dynasties. People of Uttar Pradesh are silently watching all this," he further said.

Echoing a similar view as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Vallabh also referred to the SP's PDA formula as "Parivar Development Authority".

"The people will give an appropriate response to this 'Parivar Bachao Andolan', functioning under the aegis of Parivar Development Authority (PDA), and again the (BJP-led) double-engine government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Masood also expressed disappointment with the SP's decision to release the first list of candidates even as seat-sharing deliberations are still underway, exposing rifts in the alliance.

"Let them release the entire list; what difference does it make? I am not a Samajwadi Party spokesperson to explain its position. They can announce candidates for all 403 seats," he said.

--IANS

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