New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India will host a new-look BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2028, with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announcing a series of major format changes to its flagship championships, including an Olympic-style structure for the World Championships from 2027.

The announcement places India among the major hosts of international badminton events over the next four years, with the BWF also confirming Mississauga in Canada as the host of the 2027 World Championships, Korea for the 2029 Sudirman Cup Finals and Paris for the 2030 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. Beijing will host the 2027 Sudirman Cup Finals.

This is the second time that India will stage the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals. New Delhi hosted the badminton team events in 2014 as well. New Delhi also hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year and the junior variant last year.

India have won the Thomas Cup once in 2022 and finished with a bronze medal in this year’s edition hosted in Horsens, Denmark. The women have bagged two bronze medals at the Uber Cup, with the first coming on home soil in 2014 and the next two years later.

Alongside the hosting announcements, the world governing body unveiled significant changes to the competition formats of its major championships, aimed at increasing participation, strengthening competition and making the sport more engaging for players and fans.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will expand to feature 24 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams, divided into four groups of six. Each team will play four league-stage ties, with the top 12 teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

A revised best-of-three match format will also be introduced for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2028. Under the new points-based league system, teams will earn points for individual match victories, irrespective of the overall tie result, while winning a tie will bring an additional two bonus points.

The Sudirman Cup Finals will also feature 24 teams divided into three groups of eight, with each team playing three league-stage ties under the traditional best-of-five-match format.

The BWF World Championships will undergo a major restructuring from 2027, adopting a format aligned with the Olympic Games, featuring a group stage followed by knockout rounds across all five disciplines.

The singles events will feature 48 players divided into 16 groups of three, while the doubles competitions will have 32 pairs divided into eight groups of four. The top two players or pairs from each group will advance to the Round of 16, ensuring every participant gets at least two matches.

The changes come alongside the introduction of the 3x15 scoring system and a revamped BWF World Tour, marking a significant evolution in the sport’s competition structure.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the changes were aimed at expanding the sport’s global reach, increasing participation and strengthening its appeal among audiences worldwide.

“These changes to our Major Championships are about creating stronger competition, opening the door to greater participation, and ensuring more Members and players can share in badminton’s biggest moments,” she said. “Together with the introduction of the 3×15 scoring system, they form part of a broader vision to elevate our sport, deepen fan engagement, and strengthen badminton’s position as a truly global game,” she added.

--IANS

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