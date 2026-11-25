Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Author and television host Twinkle Khanna is known for not mincing her words. As her husband and popular Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, appeared on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 9', the 'Airlift' actor made a call to his better half.

Twinkle, being her witty self, ended up roasting Akshay Kumar for coming on 'Koffee with Karan' for free.

As Akshay spoke to Twinkle on speaker during the episode, Twinkle scolded Akshay for disturbing her sleep by singing bhajans in a loud voice early in the morning. She also asked the 'Welcome' actor to ensure that the bathroom door is shut properly.

The 'Mela' actress said, "I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you're singing even louder like you're some Anup Janota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly."

As Twinkle asked Akshay where he was, he told her that he was at 'Koffee With Karan'. To this, she informed him that she spoke to Karan recently, and the filmmaker asked her to come and judge the rapid-fire section of the episode.

Twinkle also expressed her shock that Akshay is doing the show for free.

"But I didn't know you're doing it today. Oh. You're doing it for free. I'm shocked," she said.

Busting Twinkle, KJo said, "Oh, are you? So you want money for everything? You want money for everything?".

Meanwhile, during the fun episode, fellow guest Ravi Kishan was also seen teaching his viral hook step to Akshay, which includes a swag-walk move.

In another candid moment, Akshay was asked to choose between going a year without sex or a year without working out during the Rapid Fire Round. Answering the question, the 'Housefull' actor responded, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

Akshay's latest appearance on the show with Ravi Kishan was full of such fun revelations and highlights.

--IANS

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