Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, under the patronage of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will host the 'eCV Dialogue' on January 21 and 22, 2027, to address bottlenecks slowing the adoption of electric commercial vehicles across the country.

The two-day national conclave will examine why electric commercial vehicles have lagged behind passenger EVs in market uptake, seeking to identify actionable steps required to move beyond pure technology and drive collective action for India's electric trucking transition.

"With medium and heavy-duty vehicles contributing nearly 25 per cent of India's oil import bill, accelerating their electrification is crucial to strengthening energy security. Yet, electric trucks account for just 0.2 per cent of N3 commercial vehicle sales," IIT Madras said in a statement.

Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, fleet operators, and researchers, the deliberations will centre on policy frameworks, charging infrastructure, vehicle technologies, financing models, and transition roadmaps. Drawing inspiration from the Indian tradition of *Shastrartha*, the event aims to channel diverse viewpoints into practical, implementable outcomes.

Rather than limiting discussions to broad concepts, participants will formulate concrete policy recommendations, standard operating procedures for charging networks, battery and safety standards, and financial incentives, including toll waivers and net-zero transition mechanisms.

Despite policy support, electric trucks accounted for only around 3.14 per cent of overall truck registrations in India in early FY2027. Industry stakeholders point to steep upfront acquisition costs compared to diesel counterparts as a primary barrier to fleet replacement. Additionally, fleet operators contend that industrial shippers often offer lower per-tonne freight rates for electric transport than for diesel, squeezing operating margins, while banks remain cautious with less favourable lending terms.

Because long-haul highway freight continues to face charging and vehicle utilisation constraints, current adoption remains largely confined to light goods vehicles and predictable, closed-loop operations such as ports, mining, cement transport, and mid-mile logistics.

While the Centre has sought to stimulate demand for N2 and N3 category electric trucks through incentives under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, operators note that e-trucks remain best suited for fixed, repeatable routes supported by reliable depot charging or battery-swapping stations. Heavy battery packs also pose payload-versus-range trade-offs, directly affecting cargo capacity and vehicle efficiency across varying terrains and load conditions.

--IANS

jg/dan